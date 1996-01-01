51. Community Ecology
Community Interactions
51. Community Ecology Community Interactions
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Aphids are tiny insect pests that suck the sap of many types of plants and kill them. Ladybugs are natural enemies of aphids. They voraciously consume these pests, and in doing so, they help to protect crops. What type of symbiotic relationship exists between the ladybugs and the plants?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Parasitism
B
Commensalism
C
Mutualism
D
Competition