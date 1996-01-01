26. Prokaryotes
Prokaryote Lineages
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Oxygenic photosynthesis releases O2 as a byproduct of photosynthesis. Which one of the following groups of organisms carry out oxygenic photosynthesis
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Chemoautotrophic bacteria and algae
B
Archaea and cyanobacteria
C
Plants, algae, and cyanobacteria
D
Plants and gram-positive bacteria