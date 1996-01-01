15. Gene Expression
Steps of Transcription
15. Gene Expression Steps of Transcription
PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements about α-amanitin, a toxin that inhibits transcription by binding to RNA polymerase, is incorrect?
A
It has low specificity and affinity for RNA polymerase.
B
It is a toxic compound.
C
It is obtained from the mushroom Amanita phalloides.
D
It prevents nucleotide incorporation and thus RNA synthesis.