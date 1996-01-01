15. Gene Expression
Steps of Transcription
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
In an in vitro experiment, a researcher inhibited the activity of RNA polymerase in cells isolated from mouse kidney tissue by incubating them with an RNA polymerase inhibitor. In these cells, which of the following will be reduced?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
DNA
B
mRNA
C
tRNA
D
Both b and c