23. Speciation
23. Speciation Species
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which one of the following statements is in favor of the hypothesis that humans cannot be classified into biological races:
A
Alleles unique to a particular race
B
Similar allelic frequencies of genes among populations within races
C
There is evidence of continuous population genetic admixture over periods of time
D
All of above