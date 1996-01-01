23. Speciation
Species
23. Speciation Species
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
When Svante Paabo and colleagues sequenced the entire mtDNA genome of Neanderthal, they found low genetic diversity in spite of having samples collected from a wide geographic area. On average, the mtDNA of Neanderthals is 1/3 as diverse as humans. What does this imply?
When Svante Paabo and colleagues sequenced the entire mtDNA genome of Neanderthal, they found low genetic diversity in spite of having samples collected from a wide geographic area. On average, the mtDNA of Neanderthals is 1/3 as diverse as humans. What does this imply?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Neanderthals have a larger population than modern-day humans
B
Neanderthals had a small population size
C
Humans evolved from Neanderthals
D
Neanderthals and humans are distantly related