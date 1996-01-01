14. DNA Synthesis
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
What role does the antiparallel strand structure of DNA play in nucleotide excision repair?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It signals the NER where to start the repair.
B
It makes the DNA structure firm when the damaged DNA segment is excised.
C
It provides the endpoint for DNA repair.
D
It ensures that there will be no loss of information during the rectification of the damaged DNA.