14. DNA Synthesis DNA Repair
The molecular lesions that are formed by thymine or cytosine bases in DNA, caused by UV light, and repaired by nucleotide excision repair mechanisms are called _____________.
purine dimers
pyrimidine dimers
acidic dimers
UV dimers