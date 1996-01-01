51. Community Ecology
Community Structure
Dolphins are mammals, whereas penguins are aves. Despite their different families, the flippers of penguins and dolphins have similar functions. What is this phenomenon called?
Divergent evolution
Adaptive radiation
Natural selection
Convergent evolution