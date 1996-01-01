51. Community Ecology
Community Structure
51. Community Ecology Community Structure
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
Common plants usually perform photosynthesis with the help of their stomata, which absorb carbon dioxide. However, the opening of the stomata can cost a significant amount of water loss through evapotranspiration. How do some desert plants reduce the risk of water loss while performing photosynthesis?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
By reducing the carbon dioxide absorption
B
By maximizing water absorbance through the roots
C
By doing CAM photosynthesis
D
By adjusting the angle of leaves so as to protect the stomata from direct sun exposure