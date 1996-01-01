51. Community Ecology
Community Interactions
51. Community Ecology Community Interactions
Carnivorous plants are semi-autotrophs and feed on insects to fulfill their nitrogen requirements. Which of the following statements about these plants is/are correct?
A
These plants fulfill their carbon requirements by photosynthesis
B
These plants are mostly present in nitrogen-deficient environments
C
These plants have leaf modifications to capture insects
D
All of the above statements are correct.