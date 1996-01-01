51. Community Ecology
Community Interactions
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which one is not true about the interaction between the Fanged pitcher plant and diving ants?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It is an example of a mutualistic association
B
It is the perfect example of carnivory in plants
C
Only diving ants get benefits from this interaction
D
The growth of the pitcher plants is increased by this association