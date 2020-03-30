53. Conservation Biology
Conservation Biology
39PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements about restoration ecology is correct?
A
Reduction of pollution and unsustainable resource usage and management.
B
Elimination of toxins, pollutants, and other hazards.
C
Restoring ecological functions and services in places previously damaged by human activity.
D
All of the above.