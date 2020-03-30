53. Conservation Biology
53. Conservation Biology Conservation Biology
40PRACTICE PROBLEM
One of the main causes of chronic illness in the United States is allergies. Climate change is making allergic disorders worse by:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Longer and more severe pollen seasons
B
Increased exposure to mold
C
Increasing carbon dioxide
D
All of the above