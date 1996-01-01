21. Evolution by Natural Selection
Descent with Modification
21. Evolution by Natural Selection Descent with Modification
36PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following examples illustrates exaptation?
Which of the following examples illustrates exaptation?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Evolution of bird's feathers for mating purposes which originally functions as thermal insulators
B
Loss of eye function for certain fish species living in dark cave
C
Development of traits for antibiotic resistance by certain bacterial species
D
Development of winged type of seeds among plants for enhanced dispersal rate