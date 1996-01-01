21. Evolution by Natural Selection
Descent with Modification
21. Evolution by Natural Selection Descent with Modification
37PRACTICE PROBLEM
S. aureus diagnoses were brought on by MRSA six months after methicillin was successfully used to treat S. aureus outbreaks in a community. What is the easiest way to understand this?
S. aureus diagnoses were brought on by MRSA six months after methicillin was successfully used to treat S. aureus outbreaks in a community. What is the easiest way to understand this?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Genetic mutations allow some bacteria to survive upon contact with antibiotics and pass these mutations to their descendants
B
Ineffective antibiotic rapidly increases the number and immunity of bacteria while inside the patient's body
C
Infectious bacteria coordinate with the existing bacteria in the human body making them highly adaptive
D
Resistant bacteria are originally present in the patient's body and the reduction of competitors brought about by antibiotics just increases their number