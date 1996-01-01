45. Nervous System
Neurons and Action Potentials
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Neurotransmitters are chemicals that transfer action membrane potential from the presynaptic to the postsynaptic membrane. After completing their functions, most neurotransmitters are deactivated by:
A
Synaptic vesicles
B
Postsynaptic receptors
C
Enzymes
D
Sodium-potassium pumps