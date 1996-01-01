45. Nervous System
Neurons and Action Potentials
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the options which describe the myelin sheath
P. An insulating coating on the axon of neurons
Q. It results in saltatory conduction
R. Gray neurons in the central nervous system
S. Chemical messengers that help neurons communicate
T. It decreases the speed of nerve impulse
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
P and Q
B
P, Q, T
C
P, Q, R, and S
D
P, Q, S