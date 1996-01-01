16. Regulation of Expression
16. Regulation of Expression Eukaryotic Transcriptional Control
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
What is the main function of the sigma factor in bacteria?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Provides promoter recognition specificity to RNA polymerase.
B
Binds to DNA polymerase to start the transcription process.
C
Binds to the TATA box to proceed with the transcription.
D
Inhibits transcription through a repressor protein.