16. Regulation of Expression
Eukaryotic Transcriptional Control
Which one is the incorrect statement regarding eukaryotic transcription control?
Enhancers are short nucleotide sequences that increase the transcription rate in the genome
Enhancers act on the promoter region itself
Promoters are long nucleotide sequences that initiate the transcription
Repressors are DNA or RNA-binding proteins that inhibit the transcription of genes