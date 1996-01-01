32. Vertebrates
Primates and Homonids
32. Vertebrates Primates and Homonids
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
What made the biologists conclude that Homo ergaster was well adapted for walking long distances, allowing them to expand in other geographic areas?
What made the biologists conclude that Homo ergaster was well adapted for walking long distances, allowing them to expand in other geographic areas?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
they had straight fingers
B
they had long slender legs and hip joints
C
they had large skulls
D
they had long arms