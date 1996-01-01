32. Vertebrates
Primates and Homonids
32. Vertebrates Primates and Homonids
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements was supported by genetic evidence drawn out from fossils?
Which of the following statements was supported by genetic evidence drawn out from fossils?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Modern humans are more closely related to one another than to Neanderthals
B
Europeans and Asians share more recent common ancestors
C
African lineages belong to earlier branches of human phylogeny
D
All options are correct