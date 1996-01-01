5. Cell Components
Mitochondria & Chloroplasts
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
The mitochondria and chloroplasts may have once been free-living bacteria based on all of the following attributes, except:
A
Circular chromosomes
B
Production of own ribosomes
C
Same genome length
D
Division independent of eukaryotic cellular division