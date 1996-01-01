5. Cell Components
Mitochondria & Chloroplasts
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Mitochondria are the most important organelles of the eukaryotic cells because they are involved in the manufacture and supply of energy to the cells. The number of mitochondria in a cell depends on:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
the size of cells
B
photosynthetic activity of cell
C
physiological activity of cell
D
availability of light