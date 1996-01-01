13. Mendelian Genetics
Dihybrid Crosses
13. Mendelian Genetics Dihybrid Crosses
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A dominant allele (I) inhibits kernel color in maize (corn) plants, whereas a recessive allele (i) allows color at one locus. Purple kernel color is caused by the dominant allele (P), whereas red kernel color is caused by the recessive allele (p) at a different locus. What will the phenotypic ratio of the offspring be if two maize plants that are heterozygous at two loci are crossed?
A dominant allele (I) inhibits kernel color in maize (corn) plants, whereas a recessive allele (i) allows color at one locus. Purple kernel color is caused by the dominant allele (P), whereas red kernel color is caused by the recessive allele (p) at a different locus. What will the phenotypic ratio of the offspring be if two maize plants that are heterozygous at two loci are crossed?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Colorless Kernel= 10: Red Color Kernel=3: Purple Color Kernel=3
B
Colorless Kernel= 12: Red Color Kernel=3: Purple Color Kernel=1
C
Colorless Kernel= 3: Red Color Kernel=10: Purple Color Kernel=3
D
Colorless Kernel= 12: Red Color Kernel=1: Purple Color Kernel=3