23. Speciation
Species
34PRACTICE PROBLEM
The theory that states that evolution happens through a short burst of an intense speciation event followed by a lengthy period of no morphological change is called __________.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Divergent evolution model
B
Punctuated equilibria model
C
Parallel evolution model
D
Rapid speciation model