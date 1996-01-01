23. Speciation
Species
35PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements about allopatric speciation is true?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Differences in food resources would lead to speciation
B
Predation will eliminate some of the individuals in the population and surviving ones will evolve into new species
C
Random mating will ensure constant gene flow
D
It happens when species separate into two groups due to a physical barrier hindering the gene flow