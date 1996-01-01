11. Cell Division
Cell Cycle Regulation
Cell Cycle Regulation
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
During cell division, MPF is activated at the end of G2 phase by the enzyme phosphatase. Identify which of the following happens during this activation process.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It will remove the inhibitory phosphate group
B
It will add a phosphate group
C
It will produce the necessary phosphate molecules
D
It will adjust the number of phosphate molecules