13. Mendelian Genetics Punnett Squares
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
In Drosophila, brown body colour (B) is dominant to black (b) and long wings (W) are dominant to short wings (w). A researcher crossed a male Drosophila with genotype "BBWW" with a female Drosophila with genotype "bbww". Identify the correct list of the genotype(s) of gametes produced by F1 individuals.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
BW, BW, bw, bw
B
Bw, Bw, bW, bW
C
BW, Bw, bw, bw
D
BW, Bw, bW, bw