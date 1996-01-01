13. Mendelian Genetics
Punnett Squares
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
In Drosophila, brown body color (B) is dominant to black (b) and long wings (W) are dominant to short wings (w). A researcher crossed a male Drosophila with genotype "BBWw" with a female Drosophila with genotype "Bbww". She then makes the F1 Punnett square for the same in her record book. Which of the following Punnett squares should she draw in her record book?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D