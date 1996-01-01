In Drosophila, brown body color (B) is dominant to black (b) and long wings (W) are dominant to short wings (w). A researcher crossed a male Drosophila with genotype "BBWw" with a female Drosophila with genotype "Bbww". She then makes the F 1 Punnett square for the same in her record book. Which of the following Punnett squares should she draw in her record book?