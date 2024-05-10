13. Mendelian Genetics
Punnett Squares
Multiple Choice
Mendel found that green pea pod color (y) was recessive to yellow pea pod color (Y). For the cross Yy × yy, what percentage of offspring are expected to be yellow?
Open Question
A female dog with black fur (Ff) mates with a male dog that also has black fur (Ff). Determine the possible genotypes and phenotypes of their puppies using a Punnett Square. Black fur (F) is dominant to grey fur (f).
a) # of possible Genotypes:
FF: ________
Ff: ________
ff: _________
b) % of possible Phenotypes:
Black fur: __________
Grey fur: ___________
Textbook Question
In garden peas, yellow seeds (Y) are dominant to green seeds (y), and inflated pods (I) are dominant to constricted pods (i). Suppose you have crossed YYII parents with yyii parents. Draw the F2 Punnett square. Based on this Punnett square, predict the expected phenotype(s) in the F2 generation and the expected frequency of each phenotype.
