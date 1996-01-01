A group of students was tasked with collecting data on flora and fauna of a nearby mangrove forest. They assessed the diversity and abundance of mangrove species in three study areas. In each study area, they set three 10 m x 10 m quadrats at a distance of 15 to 30 m from each other. Based on this data, the following graph shows the number of individuals of different genera.

What is the most abundant genus in the sampled areas?