51. Community Ecology
Community Structure
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
A class of students was tasked with collecting data on flora and fauna in a nearby mangrove forest. One group assessed the diversity and abundance of mangrove species in the area. In each area, they set three 10 m x 10 m quadrats at a distance of 15 to 30 m from each other. They assessed a total of three areas. Based on the given information, what is the total area sampled by the students?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
800 m2
B
300 m2
C
900 m2
D
500 m2