46. Sensory Systems Sensory System
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Fish use their lateral-line organs to detect local water movements produced by other animals moving in the water. In this way, they can sense danger from potential predators before actual bodily contact occurs. The lateral-line organs among fish are an example of:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
chemoreceptor
B
mechanoreceptor
C
thermoreceptor
D
electroreceptor