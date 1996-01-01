46. Sensory Systems
Sensory System
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Sharks have special receptors located around their heads that help them search for prey. Whenever a fish hides under the sand, these receptors can detect the fish's heartbeat, thus helping the shark locate the prey's location. These receptors among sharks are an example of:
A
mechanoreceptor
B
thermoreceptor
C
electroreceptor
D
nociceptor