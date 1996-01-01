12. Meiosis
Introduction to Meiosis
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Asexual and sexual phases alternate in Obelia, with one producing the other. Assume a polyp produces two genetically identical medusae, but the gametes released by these medusae are genetically distinct. Based on this information, identify the mode of reproduction in the polyps and medusae of Obelia.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Polyps - asexual, Medusae - asexual
B
Polyps - asexual, Medusae - sexual
C
Polyps - sexual, Medusae - asexual
D
Polyps - sexual, Medusae - sexual