12. Meiosis
Introduction to Meiosis
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Just like animals, plants that reproduce sexually use meiotic cell division to produce egg and sperm cells. Based on your understanding of meiotic cell division, identify which of the following statements about plant meiotic cell division, specifically for angiosperms, is FALSE.
Four haploid cells are ultimately produced
In male flowers, meiosis is used to produce pollen
In female flowers, egg cells are produced by floral organs
Plants use meiotic cell division in growing their stem, roots, and leaves