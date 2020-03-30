53. Conservation Biology
The clearance of vast areas of forest is referred to as deforestation. The major effects of deforestation include all except:
A
Increase in atmospheric CO2 concentration
B
Decrease in biodiversity
C
Decrease in global temperature
D
Extinction of species