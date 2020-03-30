53. Conservation Biology
Conservation Biology
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
There is a significant reduction in the biodiversity of tropical rainforests. The main drivers of tropical forest biodiversity loss are:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Deforestation and fragmentation
B
Invasion by species
C
The changing climate
D
All of the answers above are correct