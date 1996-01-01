7. Energy and Metabolism
ATP
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
The skeletal muscle cells have little stored ATP which they can use immediately. Which of the following ATP sources can supply them with immediate ATP at a very high rate to keep them working?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Glycogen
B
Fat reserves
C
Creatine phosphate
D
Protein