18. Biotechnology
Introduction to DNA-Based Technology
18. Biotechnology Introduction to DNA-Based Technology
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following are DNA technology tools. Identify which of the following correctly matches.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Electrophoresis - facilitates the joining of DNA strands
B
Reverse transcriptase - generation of a copy DNA from messenger RNA
C
DNA Ligase - amplification of specific DNA region
D
Polymerase Chain Reaction - separation of DNA/RNA fragments based on size and electrical charge