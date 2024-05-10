18. Biotechnology
Introduction to DNA-Based Technology
18. Biotechnology
Introduction to DNA-Based Technology
Guided videos.
Learn with JasonGo to the course
Additional 2 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 8 of 8 videos
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
The expression of the Pax-6 gene when vertebrate and fruit fly versions of the gene are exchanged between these animal groups illustrates __________.
437
views
Multiple Choice
An enzyme that cuts DNA at a symmetrical sequence of bases is called __________.
549
views
Multiple Choice
When a typical restriction enzyme cuts a DNA molecule, the cuts are staggered so that the DNA fragments have single-stranded ends. This is important in recombinant DNA work because __________.
1042
views
1
rank
Multiple Choice
A scientist wishing to create an organism capable of breaking down several kinds of toxic waste combines genes from several species of bacteria to create a single "superbacterium." Which of the following would be needed for this project?
600
views
Multiple Choice
All of the following are current applications of DNA technology in medicine except __________.
596
views
Multiple Choice
Dolly, the sheep, was cloned from an adult cell. She had a number of health problems and died at a relatively young age. Three mules that were born in 2003 were cloned from fetal cells. If it turns out that the mules remain healthy and live normal lives, how would this outcome tie in with Gurdon's observations with tadpoles?
636
views
Multiple Choice
All of the following are true regarding induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cells except __________.
878
views
Multiple Choice
Human nerve cells differ from human muscle cells because different sets of genes are expressed; in each type of cell, different genes are transcribed into mRNA and translated into protein. Which of the following techniques would be the most efficient way to identify the genes that these cells express?
1765
views
Multiple Choice
Transgenic organisms can be scientifically or commercially useful only if __________.
690
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following can be done by using biotechnology but cannot be done using traditional agricultural breeding practices?
527
views
Textbook Question
'Bt maize' a. is resistant to various herbicides, making it practical to weed rice fields with those herbicides. b. contains transgenes that increase vitamin A content. c. includes bacterial genes that produce a toxin that reduces damage from insect pests. d. is a 'boron (B)-tolerant' transgenic variety of maize.
416
views
Textbook Question
Today, it is fairly easy to make transgenic plants and animals. What are some important safety and ethical issues raised by this use of recombinant DNA technology? What are some of the possible dangers of introducing genetically engineered organisms into the environment? What are some reasons for and against leaving decisions in these areas to scientists? To business owners and executives? What are some reasons for and against more public involvement? How might these decisions affect you? How do you think these decisions should be made?
573
views
Textbook Question
Contrast technology with science. Give an example of each to illustrate the difference.
397
views
Textbook Question
In the not-too-distant future, gene therapy may be an option for the treatment and cure of some inherited disorders. What do you think are the most serious ethical issues that must be dealt with before human gene therapy is used on a large scale? Why do you think these issues are important?
374
views
Textbook Question
SCIENTIFIC THINKING Scientists investigate hypotheses using a variety of methods, depending on the circumstances behind the research. Human nutrition studies (such as those studying whether GMO foods have any health effects) are particularly problematic. Can you design a hypothetical human nutrition study to test whether GMO corn is less healthy than traditional corn? Can you identify real-world problems that may interfere with your design and confound your results?
350
views
Textbook Question
The fruits of wild species of tomato are tiny compared with the giant beefsteak tomatoes available today. This difference in fruit size is almost entirely due to the larger number of cells in the domesticated fruits. Plant biologists have recently discovered genes that are responsible for controlling cell division in tomatoes. Why would such a discovery be important to producers of other kinds of fruits and vegetables? To the study of human development and disease? To our basic understanding of biology?
472
views
Showing 26 of 26 practice