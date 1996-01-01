26. Prokaryotes
Prokaryote Metabolism and Ecology
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which one of the following statements is true regarding bacteria that live inside the gut of humans:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
They are always harmful
B
Only parasitic bacteria are harmful because they cause diseases
C
Mutualistic bacteria inside the gut are harmful because they cause decomposition
D
All statements are correct