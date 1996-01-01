26. Prokaryotes
Prokaryote Metabolism and Ecology
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Photosynthetic bacteria, such as green and purple sulfur bacteria, use____as a source of protons and electrons and release____ as a by-product during photosynthesis:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
hydrogen sulfide, oxygen
B
water, sulfur
C
water, oxygen
D
hydrogen sulfide, sulfur