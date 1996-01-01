9. Photosynthesis
Light Reactions of Photosynthesis
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Pick the incorrect statement about cyclic and non-cyclic photophosphorylation:
A
ATP is produced only by non-cyclic photophosphorylation
B
If chloroplast runs low in ATP, the non-cyclic photophosphorylation stops
C
Oxygen is produced only during non-cyclic photophosphorylation
D
ATP and NADPH are the main products of non-cyclic photophosphorylation