9. Photosynthesis
Light Reactions of Photosynthesis
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Under which conditions does the non-cyclic photophosphorylation shift to cyclic photophosphorylation?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
When chloroplast has low ATP and High NADPH
B
When chloroplast receives less blue or red light
C
When chloroplast has high ATP and low NADPH
D
When the rate of transpiration is very high