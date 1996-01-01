36. Plant Reproduction
Flowers
36. Plant Reproduction Flowers
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a plant showing sporophytic incompatibility which one of the following crosses is successful in producing a zygote?
In a plant showing sporophytic incompatibility which one of the following crosses is successful in producing a zygote?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
S1 pollen from S1S1 flowers and the ovule of S1S1 flowers
B
S1 pollen from S1S1 flowers and the ovule of S2S3 flowers
C
S2 pollen from S2S3 flowers and the ovule of S2S3 flowers
D
S3 pollen from S1S3 flowers and the ovule of S3S3 flowers