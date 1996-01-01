36. Plant Reproduction
Flowers
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Both the male and female plants have the same genotype, which is Tt. How will the double fertilization process affect the genotypes of the embryo and endosperm nuclei?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Embryo Tt/endosperm TTt or embryo TT/endosperm Ttt
B
Embryo Tt/endosperm TTt or embryo tt/endosperm Ttt
C
Embryo Tt/endosperm TTT or embryo tt/endosperm ttt
D
Embryo Tt/endosperm Tt or embryo tt/endosperm Ttt