1. Introduction to Biology Experimental Design
A double-blind experiment is:
A
An experiment where the control and experimental groups cannot be recognized by technicians nor participants
B
An experiment where the only participants in an experiment know about the control and experimental groups
C
An experiment where only the technicians collecting data know about the control and experimental groups
D
An experiment where every person involved knows about the control and experimental groups