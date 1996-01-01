1. Introduction to Biology
Experimental Design
1. Introduction to Biology Experimental Design
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which one of the following is incorrectly matched regarding the control and experimental group in an experiment:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Control group: remain unaffected by variable
B
Control group: receives a placebo treatment
C
Experimental group: receives actual treatment
D
Experimental group: eliminates the alternative hypothesis